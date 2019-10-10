3. Picklesburgh Festival

When: Late July

Where: Roberto Clemente Bridge, Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh in July is the destination for all things pickled: Roberto Clemente Bridge is transformed into the annual, multi-day Picklesburgh Festival. Pittsburgh has deep pickle roots, where manufacturing dates back to the 1800s. The festival centers around food and cocktails featuring pickled ingredients, as well as activities like pickle-juice drinking contests and tours of the Heinz Factory. Discover briny treats like dill-flavored popcorn and pickle-flavored ice cream. You can also enjoy live, local music all weekend long.