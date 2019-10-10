4. New Orleans Wine and Food Experience
When: March 18–22
Where: New Orleans, LA
New Orleans is already a city synonymous with fantastic food—a gastronomic wonderland full of Creole classics like pillowy beignets, spicy jambalaya, and creamy shrimp etouffee. Celebrating its 27th anniversary in the Big Easy on March 18-22 of next year is the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience, which chooses to capitalize on the word "experience" over "festival." The events aim to fully immerse attendees in the local food and wine, with hundreds of wineries and restaurants participating each year. Stroll down Royal Street while popping into galleries and sampling wine and food, or opt for an opulent wine dinner at one of the city's premier restaurants. The festival is now a registered non-profit organization, with 100% of proceeds going to causes that support culinary education such as Café Reconcile and the Nunez Community College Culinary Arts Program.