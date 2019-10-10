5. Taste of Chicago

When: July

Where: Grant Park, Chicago, IL

Taste of Chicago, held annually for five days in July, has the distinction of being the world’s largest food festival. That’s not the only draw: Admission is totally free. The lakefront extravaganza features everything from Chicago classics like deep-dish pizza and hot dogs to international cuisine from all over the world—all available for purchase via food and drink tickets. Once the sun goes down and you’ve gotten your fill, watch musical performances at the Petrillo Music Shell and participate in events like last year’s silent disco.