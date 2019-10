When: Late August

Where: Los Angeles, CA

LA is the top destination in the country for celeb sightings, and the Los Angeles Food and Wine Festival similarly draws a huge crowd of the most eminent names in the culinary world. In past years, the festival has drawn over a hundred celebrity chefs and offers world-class wine-and-spirit tastings, strolling marquee events, one-of-a-kind lunches, book signings, after parties, and more.