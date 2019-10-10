7. Maine Lobster Festival

When: The first weekend of August

Where: Rockland, MA

Venture to the coast of Maine for an overload of succulent lobster. Taking place over five days, the Maine Lobster Festival consists of fresh lobster dinners, as well as live entertainment, cooking competitions, carnival rides, and the chance to purchase wares from local craftsmen and artists. The event is also a registered non-profit. Since 1947, it’s donated more than $500K to Midcoast Maine’s communities.