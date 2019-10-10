8. The Great American Beer Festival

When: Early October

Where: Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO

The slogan of the annual Great American Beer Festival says it all: “3 days. 1 love. Beer love.” The celebration is widely considered the American Oktoberfest, and annually attracts hords of attendees—upwards of 60,000—making it the largest beer event in the country. You can try pours from around 800 participating breweries. Besides the more traditional tastings, past years’ attractions have included a homebrew marketplace, food trucks, karaoke stage, and even a massage area.