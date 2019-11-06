While some people like to use their hard-earned vacation days to hit pause, unwind, and take advantage of a slower pace of life, car lovers have a tendency of going the complete opposite route. Fueled by the need for speed, serious enthusiasts are usually on the hunt for full-throttle adventures.

Luckily for the most zealous enthusiasts, there’s no shortage of unique experiences all over the planet that cater specifically to their passion. There are adrenaline-heavy adventures like self-driving safaris, opportunities to get on pro-level race tracks, and even programs to teach drivers how to navigate icy roads.

For those who like a more soft adventure, there are plenty of options on the less extreme end of the spectrum like supercar-dedicated museums and amusement parks. At every end of the world, from Patagonia to Steamboat Springs, CO, there’s something for motorheads of any age.

Here, we take a look at 10 epic car-centric escapes, where car lovers can put the pedal to the metal. (They also make for a one-of-a-kind gift idea.)

