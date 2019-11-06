10. National Automobile Museum in Reno Tahoe Get More Info

Take a walk down Memory Lane by stopping into the National Automobile Museum in Reno Tahoe. Here, visitors can see more than 200 remarkable automobiles from different periods, all housed within a 100,000-square-foot space. Sitting along the Truckee River, the museum features theater presentations, galleries, artifacts, street scenes, and more. Don’t miss their popular permanent displays, such as Celebrity Autos (showcasing historic cars owned by famous names like James Dean, John F. Kennedy, and Elvis Presley), and special exhibits like Speed! (featuring European racing cars from 1903 to 1925). Be sure to check in with their ever-evolving calendar of events, which details one-off experiences, like Hot August Nights―a classic car event highlighting yesteryear’s most sought-after automobiles throughout the streets of Downtown Reno. This must-see museum is one of the best collections of its kind and is sure to impress any car fanatic.

