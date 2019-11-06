4. Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi Get More Info

Looking to shake up the standard amusement park family vacation? Skip the lines at Universal Studios Florida and California’s Disneyland by booking a trip to the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi is home to Ferrari World, the first Ferrari-branded theme park ever constructed. The glittering city is known for its flashy attractions, and Ferrari World is no exception. With 37 hair-raising rides and experiences, the thrilling park also boasts Formula Rossa, the fastest roller coaster on earth (which reaches top speeds of 150 miles per hour). Other can’t-miss attractions include the Scuderia Challenge (with three advanced driving simulators) and the popular Driving Experience (which puts visitors behind the wheel of an actual Ferrari as they race around Yas Island).

