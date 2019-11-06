The Corvette was a concept first introduced by Chevrolet at the GM Motorama in 1953. Since then, this classic model has become known as “America’s Sports Car.” Bowling Green, KY, is the only place on the planet where Corvettes are still produced, which has created a strong car-focused culture, and transformed the destination into a mecca for car enthusiasts the world over. During a visit, stop by the National Corvette Museum to learn about the brand’s long history and witness more than 80 Corvettes in periodic settings, ranging from mint-condition classics, to one-of-a-kind prototypes, and modern-day wonders. Of course, visitors can also book the Corvette Experience to race a real Corvette Stingray Z51 on the neighboring 3.15-mile race track at Motorsports Park.

