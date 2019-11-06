6. Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix VIP Tour with Autobahn Adventures Get More Info

Ever dreamt of becoming a Formula 1 racer? If so, this spine-tingling, over-the-top tour is probably the closest you’re going to get. Organized by Autobahn Adventures, the all-inclusive 14-day program is definitely a splurge (starting at $18,995 per person), but worth every penny for the most extreme autophiles. Experience the glitz and glamour of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix in VIP style while driving a brand new model Porsche 911, touring the Porsche Museum, and covering nearly 750 miles of Europe’s hottest destinations. The experience kicks off in Spain and continues on through France, Monaco, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Needless to say, this two-week adventure is one you’ll never forget.

