7. Bridgestone Winter Driving School in Steamboat Springs, CO Get More Info

For some drivers, the idea of navigating winter’s snow- and ice-covered roads can be terrifying―for others, it’s totally exhilarating. Anyone who finds themselves in the latter group can enroll in the Bridgestone Winter Driving School, located in Steamboat Springs, CO. The experience is a collaboration between Bridgestone Tires and Toyota, and offers a full range of winter driving programs for drivers of every skill level. Whether you’re a confident expert or inexperienced novice, the school has something for everyone. Learn to master the harsh wintery mix on their three specially designed, purpose-built ice- and snow-covered tracks alongside a team of professional driving coaches. Visitors can book a selection of one-day Safety Classes to cover the basics and sharpen their skills, enroll in one of their Performance Classes for more advanced lessons, or arrange a personalized private course or corporate group package.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!