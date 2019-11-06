8. Self-Drive Safari Tour of Namibia With Wild Dog Safaris Get More Info

Namibia has built a reputation for its incredible landscapes, heart-racing adventures, and unique safari experiences. But over the decades, it’s also emerged as one of the safest African countries for international visitors. Thanks to its strong infrastructure, advanced telecommunications systems, and world-class tourism facilities, it also happens to be one of the best self-drive destinations on the continent. Instead of joining a standard group safari, grab the keys and set off on your very own self-guided road trip across the country’s dazzling topography. The experts at Wild Dog Safaris have spent years helping intrepid holidaymakers plan the perfect African safari, and they offer 24-hour support once the journey has begun. Choose from one of their thoughtfully designed packages (starting at $1,250) or build your own from scratch. Driving through the Namibian dunes in one of their tricked-out 4×4 vehicles makes for an absolutely epic road trip that’s guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.

