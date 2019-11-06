9. The Porsche Track Experience in Australia Get More Info

There’s no denying that Porsches are built to go fast―very fast. Tracing its roots to 1931, the brand has become one of the most beloved automobile makers in the world, attracting a loyal fan base and racking up tons of awards and accolades along the way. But with a prohibitive price tag, it’s not exactly a practical everyday car for the average Joe. Thankfully, the Porsche Track Experience in Queensland, Australia, brings the legendary sports car a little closer into reach. Here, the philosophy is simple: you tell the team your driving goal, and they’ll make it a reality using one-on-one coaching and sophisticated technology. Choose from a collection of different programs, like the Master Course (where you can learn high performance driving techniques behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS) or the GT3 Cup Course (driving a genuine factory-built 911 GT3 Cup Car).

