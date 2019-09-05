Sure, you could call them “luxury hotels on wheels,” but as any train traveler knows, the whole of the railway experience is worth far more than the sum of its parts. It’s often best to explore the far reaches of the world slowly, mile by mile, to truly get a feel for the landscape. So we’ve put together a list of 10 luxury train experiences for the modern day adventurer.

Channel your inner Paul Theroux and choose your adventure—from idyllic coastal escapes to imposing glaciers with more than a few quaint villages thrown in the mix. Oh, and don’t forget to pack that dog-eared copy of The Great Railway Bazaar.