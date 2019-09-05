1. First Passage to the West at Leisure on the Rocky Mountaineer between Vancouver and Calgary Get More Info

Brace yourself for one arresting view after the next. On this eight-day Canadian adventure, between Vancouver and Calgary, you’ll be spoiled with hectare upon hectare of natural wonder—Lake Louise, Banff, and Jasper National Park to name a few. You’ll spend two days on board the train with the ability to choose from 50+ vacation packages as you venture through the Canadian Rockies. Two must-dos? A guided heli-hiking tour on Cariboos Mountain, and a chauffeured tour through Jasper National Park and the Columbia Icefields, where you’ll have the chance to walk on the Athabasca Glacier.

From $2,843 per person