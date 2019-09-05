10. Golden Eagle Danube Express Castles of Transylvania Rail Journey between Istanbul and Budapest Get More Info

Traverse four countries in seven days with plenty of castles and palaces along the way. Beyond awe-inspiring views of Central Europe aboard your roving hotel, you’ll spend your first night in Istanbul at the Pera Palace Hotel, where Agatha Christie penned Murder on the Orient Express. If rereading that celebrated tome doesn’t spook you out, continue to the Carpathian Mountains; the World Heritage site of Sighișoara in Romania; an excursion to see a “Puszta” horse show in Lajosmizse, Hungary; and more remarkable experiences. Tickets include meals and drinks, guided excursions, porterage, gratuities, tour manager services, arrival and departure transfers, and five-star hotels in Istanbul and Budapest for one night each.

From $5,995 per person