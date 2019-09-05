2. Belmond Grand Hibernian in Ireland Get More Info

Traveling to The Emerald Isle? Belmond Grand Hibernian is the country’s first luxe sleeper train. Starting Sept. 28, 2019, it’s unveiling a two-night itinerary, featuring meals by renowned Irish chef and cookbook author Clodagh McKenna. Forty lucky voyagers will learn about the rich heritage of Irish cuisine. You’ll even forage with the chef in Cork—and be spoiled with a gin tasting uniquely formulated with whey alcohol from Irish cow’s milk. Can’t swing it this year? A similar trip is slated for Sept. 19–21, 2020.

From $4,692 per person