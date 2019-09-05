3. Vacations By Rail Best of New Zealand Tour Get More Info

Vacations By Rail, a full-service tour operator, makes planning your epic journey on tracks a breeze. (Picky? You can work with a rail specialist to customize your travels.) On this 18-day getaway, highlights include Rainbow Springs Natural Park, Waitomo Glowworm Caves, and plenty of downtime to check out Auckland, Queenstown, and Christchurch. The Best of New Zealand trip departs weekly from September to July—the warmer months in this slice of the world.

From $5,295 per person