Wildlife and jaw-dropping scenery abounds on this recently resumed service between Winnipeg and Churchill, the town in Manitoba known as the polar bear capital of the world. More bragging rights: Churchill has one of the planet’s largest beluga whale populations, and is one of the best places to see the northern lights. Treat yourself to Sleeper Plus class (available through Nov. 5) aboard the sole dry-land connection to Churchill. Sit back and watch the world chug by from a panoramic dome.

