6. Coastal Pacific Train in New Zealand between Christchurch and Picton

Looking to have an unforgettable day trip in the land of Kiwis? Your six-hour ride to/from Christchurch and Picton wows with cliffs and remote beaches near Oaro and the Kaikoura mountains to the North, with the Pacific Ocean just a stone’s throw away at various stages of your journey. This seasonal train runs spring through fall.

From $103