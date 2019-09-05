7. Vacations By Rail Rovos Rail between Dar es Salaam and Cape Town Get More Info

Another Vacations By Rail gem: Start in either Dar es Salaam; Tanzania; or Capetown, South Africa. You’ll set out on 15 days through Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and South Africa, with plenty of opportunities to see wildlife in their natural habitats. Standout moments include a sunset cruise floating along the Zambezi River in Victoria Falls; a two-night stay at the Madikwe Game Reserve (pack a notebook to track lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and cape buffalo sightings); and chugging through the Selous Game Reserve, where you can spot animals from the train or on foot the next day.

From $12,820 per person