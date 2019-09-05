8. Belmond British Pullman in the United Kingdom Get More Info

Waiting with bated breath for the Downton Abbey movie to debut? To toast the upcoming film, hop onto the Belmond British Pullman, opening exclusively for Belmond guests on March 18 and Sept. 23, 2020. You’ll embark on a day trip from London’s Victoria Station. The trip includes table d’hote meals, half a bottle of wine per person, a private tour of Highclere Castle (the ancestral residence of the Earl & Countess of Carnarvon—and where the beloved TV series took place), as well as a champagne reception. We can’t deny: 1920s and 1930s carriages never called our names so loudly.

From $650 per person