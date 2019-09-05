9. Vacations By Rail Grand Train Tour of Switzerland from Zurich to Lucerne Get More Info

An 11-day experience destined to impress, the Golden Pass Panoramic and Jungfrau Railway will take you through lush countryside and historic villages, where guests can disembark to enjoy plenty of activities like biking, hiking, museum-hopping, and even taking a historic paddle steamer across Lake Lucerne. You’ll also visit the UNESCO site of the largest glacier in the Alps, the Aletsch Glacier, an image sure to etch itself into your memory.

From $2,559 per person