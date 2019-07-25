The coasts tend to hog most of the vacation attention in the summer, and that’s for one main reason: They’ve got the beaches. But you don’t need an ocean to find a beach. In fact, landlocked states can offer even more water-based thrills—if you know where to look. Of course we mean lake towns. Whether you’re staying for a full week or just a long weekend, these destinations make for the perfect summer getaway.

Don’t believe us? America’s best lake towns boast miles of shoreline, acres of surface area, and epic views to ogle while you’re swimming, sailing, paddling, rowing, or fishing. Here are 11 of the best across America.