1. Lake Havasu, AZ

Lake Havasu City really earns its nickname “Arizona’s Playground.” Let’s break it down by the numbers: The lake itself, situated in the middle of the Mojave Desert, boasts 400 miles of shoreline, 300 days of sunshine per year, and 60 miles of navigable waterways. Visitors can cool off with water activities like swimming, wakeboarding, waterskiing, paddlesports, and even scuba diving. There are more than 30 known dive sites within the lake.

Fun fact: The bridge spanning Lake Havasu is actually an antique from London. When it began sinking in the 1960s, the Brits sold it, then it was disassembled and rebuilt over Lake Havasu in 1971.