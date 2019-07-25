10. Grand Lake, CO Get More Info

Grand Lake, the largest and deepest natural body of water in Colorado, also serves as the “Western Gateway” to Rocky Mountain National Park. Grand Lake, the town, is your home base for all the activities the lake can handle. It may be small—just 1 mile by 1 1/2 miles—but it’s located in the headwaters of the Colorado River, which makes for a pretty stunning setting. You can rent or bring your own kayak, sailboat, paddleboard, canoe, pontoon, or motorboat to launch off the beach. Or head to Point Park, where you can fish from the dock and take out non-motorized water toys. The town even has a boardwalk with 60-plus storefronts.