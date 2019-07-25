11. Fond du Lac, WI Get More Info

Translated from French, Fond du Lac means “farthest point of the lake”—a nod to its location at the south end of Lake Winnebago. Lake Winnebago is the largest one entirely within Wisconsin (Fond du Lac is just under an hour from the shores of Lake Michigan), and covers approximately 137,700 acres, with 88 miles of shoreline. Because it’s so easy to access—and because it receives such steady winds—this lake is a favorite among windsurfers and kite surfers (most launch from Roosevelt Park). And in the summer, because the lake is relatively shallow along the shores, water temperatures can get up into the 80s.