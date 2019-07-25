2. South Lake Tahoe, CA Get More Info

While Lake Tahoe straddles the California/Nevada state line, about two-thirds of its 75-mile-long shoreline exists within California. The city of South Lake Tahoe (which edges right up to the town of Stateline, Nevada) is the biggest draw for tourists. Use that as your basecamp to explore America’s largest alpine lake, which has nearly 200 miles of surface area surrounded by the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Try parasailing, speed boating, jet-skiing, wakeboarding, kayaking, sailing, and paddle wheeling. The blue-green lake is also known for its fishing, with visibility up to 75 feet below its surface.