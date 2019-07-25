3. Lake Placid, NY Get More Info

Twice home to the Winter Olympics (in 1932 and 1980), Lake Placid is also the Adirondack Mountains’ hotspot for water sports. The lake in town is actually called Mirror Lake, and it’s best for SUPing or sailing. Motorboats are discouraged and jet skis are actually banned to preserve the views. Just north of town, Lake Placid dwarfs Mirror Lake with 2,200 acres open to all boats. The water gets choppy, making it perfect for pontoons, powerboats, and speedboats, the latter of which allows you to fly through the lake’s water ski slalom course. For a slower, closer look at the shoreline (and the Gilded Age log mansions there), take a canoe.