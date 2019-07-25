4. Burlington, VT Get More Info

Burlington sits on the eastern shore of Lake Champlain, just an hour south of the Canadian border. Nestled between the Green Mountains of Vermont and the Adirondack Mountains of New York, Lake Champlain has 490 square miles of surface, 587 miles of shoreline, and water as deep as 400 feet. Plus, it’s primed for water sports from paddle boarding to sailing. It’s home to bass, pike, and carp for fly-fishing via motorboat or guided canoe trips. There are nine shipwrecks to explore under the surface to boot. The Burlington Waterfront also has plenty of public beaches to relax on while you’re deciding on the best activities.