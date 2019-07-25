5. Grand Haven, MI Get More Info

With more than 1,600 miles of shoreline, Lake Michigan offers more beaches than any other American lake—and its waters touch Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Minnesota. The sugary soft sands of Grand Haven’s main beach wouldn’t be out of place down south—and with a nickname of “Coast Guard City, U.S.A.,” it should come as no surprise that people here love every kind of water activity, including fishing and boating. The town happens to be situated right where the Grand River meets Lake Michigan, making its shores the starting point for everything from tubing, water skiing, and kayaking to paddleboarding and kiteboarding.