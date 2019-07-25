Travel

The Best Lake Towns for Water Sports in America

Lake Geneva is known for the historic lakeside mansions dotting its shoreline in the town of Lake Geneva and the villages of Fontana-on-Geneva-Lake and Williams Bay. You can literally walk through their backyards on the Lake Geneva Shore Path, which covers 20 miles around the 8-square-mile lake. Or, you can take them in from the water, where you can hire a private fishing guide, go parasailing, or rent a boat for the day. One super unique way to experience the area: Ride the mailboat on Lake Geneva Cruise Line, where “jumpers” leap from the boat to deliver and pick up mail in dockside mailboxes as the boat keeps moving.

