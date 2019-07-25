6. Lake Geneva, WI Get More Info

Lake Geneva is known for the historic lakeside mansions dotting its shoreline in the town of Lake Geneva and the villages of Fontana-on-Geneva-Lake and Williams Bay. You can literally walk through their backyards on the Lake Geneva Shore Path, which covers 20 miles around the 8-square-mile lake. Or, you can take them in from the water, where you can hire a private fishing guide, go parasailing, or rent a boat for the day. One super unique way to experience the area: Ride the mailboat on Lake Geneva Cruise Line, where “jumpers” leap from the boat to deliver and pick up mail in dockside mailboxes as the boat keeps moving.