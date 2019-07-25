7. Sandpoint, ID Get More Info

Sandpoint occupies prime real estate on the edge of Lake Pend Oreille, which, at 43 miles long, is Idaho’s largest lake. Nestled right under the Selkirk, Bitterroot, and Cabinet mountains, the glacial lake is ideal for water adventures. Rent a power boat or pontoon boat to explore on your own, take a fishing charter to search for rainbow trout, or go on a scenic cruise if you’d rather let someone else navigate. All the expected water sports, from paddleboarding to jetskiing, are available, too. The city beaches are all walkable from downtown, but if you’re looking for something more intimate, head to Green Bay, a local swimming hole super close to Sandpoint.