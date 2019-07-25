8. Lake Lure, NC

Lake Lure was the film set for Dirty Dancing, so you’d better believe this spot is a quintessential lake town. Less than an hour from Asheville, the lake was actually created when the Rocky Broad River was dammed in 1926. Now, it covers 720 acres below the Blue Ridge Mountains, with 27 miles of shoreline from which you can take in the views. Lake Lure’s waters are filled with bumper boats, water cannons, waterslides, and boats for water skiing and jet skiing if you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, as well as kayaks, fishing and sail boats, pontoon cruisers, kayaks, and tubes if you just want to chill.