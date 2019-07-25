9. Mammoth Lakes, CA Get More Info

Tucked into California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, Mammoth Lakes is known for its proximity to ski trails and its popularity amount Olympic runners and marathoners for altitude training. But in the summer, the wealth of easily accessible alpine lakes makes it a playground for water sports. Swim in Horseshoe, McLeod, and Crystal Lakes; join triathletes training at June Lake beach; paddle among the limestone tufa towers of Mono Lake, which is two and half times saltier than the ocean; or rent a pontoon boat to fish for trout in Convict Lake. To relax, seek out any of the bubbling hot spring pools dotting the landscape around Mammoth.