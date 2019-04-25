Mother’s Day can become sort of an afterthought. You might give your mom a call, frantically overnight some overpriced flowers, or take her out to dinner if you really go the extra mile. But why not go off the cuff this year?

This Mother’s Day, forgo the department-store jewelry and half-hearted cards. Take the time to treat Mom to a trip somewhere close or far away—someplace that speaks to her sense of adventure, whether that’s escaping to a spa somewhere idyllic and balmy or zip-lining through a cloud forest.

If you want to give Mom an experience of a lifetime, take her to any of these 10 destinations. We’ve selected a wide range of activities and locations, depending on your mom’s particular interests. They’re more than worthy of hosting the woman who brought you into the world. Moreover, you’ll have just as much fun as she does.

And think of it this way: This could spark a new tradition for more mother-son trips in the future, or get the whole gang on board to bring back the OG family vacation. Either way this is a gift that pays dividends for everyone.