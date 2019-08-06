10. Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve (Alaska) Get More Info

“A lot of people haven’t heard about Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, but it’s the largest in the U.S., covering 13 million acres,” says Kronen. About an eight-hour drive or a two-hour flight form Anchorage, it also houses nine of the 16 highest peaks in the country. Pretty epic, right?

Well, Kronen says that doesn’t even cover how awesome it is to backpack in the area, thanks to the solitude you get from being in the Alaskan wilderness. Because they have a limited trail system, you can basically walk wherever you want, often over glaciers. Many people will set up a base camp, then take day hikes, leaving their stuff behind for some relaxation when they return. Scared you’ll get lost without a guide? REI Adventures runs an eight-day hiking, rafting, and camping trip through the middle of the park, so you don’t have to worry about a thing—besides physically making the trek.