Because some roads close during winter months, summer offers an all-access view of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in western Colorado. “Less crowded, this particular national park stands out for its dramatic gorge,” says Kendra Ensor, vice president of marketing at Randy McNally, which produces guidebooks like the 2020 National Park Atlas and Guide. “Although other canyons are bigger and deeper, none are steeper and narrower relative to their depth than this one. The gorgeous canyon is also anchored at the bottom by the Gunnison River, which flows through on its way to the Colorado River.”

Ensor says most people visit the park’s South Rim, but drive up north and you can do a 7-mile, round-trip walk on the North Vista Trail. The Gunnison Route drops 1,800 feet and at just 1 mile in length, it takes most people about four hours to complete. If you’re driving around the area, stop at Sunset View for some highly ‘grammable end-of-day photos.

You do need a permit for any activity you do in the canyon. (Go here for more information on entering the lottery. Keep in mind if you decide to kayak the river, you don’t need to enter the lottery.) Entrance costs $10 per person or $20 per vehicle.