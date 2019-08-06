3. Denali National Park (Alaska) Get More Info

Andy Kronen, program manager with REI Adventures adventure travel team, says if you’re going to head to any national park in the summertime, make it one in Alaska. Parks in this northernmost state only operate for about 90 to 100 days of the year, starting around early June and going to mid-September, so you have limited time to get there.

In Denali specifically, Lomax says it’s one to book for mountain biking. No private cars can hit the roads, so you don’t have to worry about careless drivers getting in your way. “When biking the road, it’s just you, the views, and caribou, wolves or grizzlies,” she says. (Though hopefully not just you a grizzly!) Ride the shuttle into the Toklat River to bike 33 miles up to the Eielson Visitor Center and down to Wonder Lake, Lomax suggests. You can then camp at the lake or stay at North Face Lodge. The next day, ride the same route or switch it up with a shuttle to Sable Pass, then pedal 39 miles back to the beginning of the park road.

You need a reservation for bus tickets ($43) and a park entrance pass for camping or a stay at the lodge.