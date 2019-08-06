4. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan) Get More Info

This park stands out for one major reason: It’s an island. In fact, it’s the biggest island in North America’s biggest lake (aka Lake Superior), says Ensor. (Translation: Go big or stay home.) Located close to Minnesota and Canada, it’s actually one of the least-visited parks in the lower 48 states, and extreme weather shuts it down from November 1 to April 15, so plan your trip wisely.

To get there, you’ll head 15 miles from the mainland by seaplane, ferry, or boat. You won’t find cars on the island, making it perfect for backpacking, hiking, kayaking, and camping. “Most backpackers hike from one campground to another, averaging six to eight miles per day,” says Ensor. “One tip we received is to head to the park near the end of summer, after a light freeze has taken care of the mosquito population.”

For a little paddle action, Lomax suggests heading to the east end of the island, where you can find campsites tucked along the shoreline of the Five Fingers. “Isle Royale rims with secret coves and rocky offshore islets, an absolute paradise for exploring via sea kayak or longer canoes,” she says.

Get a $60 season pass or pay $7 per person to enter the park. There’s a visitor’s center, lodging, and dining where a ferry docks at Rock Harbor—also your spot to find kayak rentals. Lomax recommends booking the ferry two to three months ahead of your trip.