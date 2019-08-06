5. Glacier National Park (Montana) Get More Info

Montana is undoubtedly scenic in the summer, but what makes it stand out, according to Linda Cassell, North American regional manager for Backroads, an active travel company, is the abundance of beautiful wildflowers. Beargrass, in particular, is a rare plant that’s native to the state and blooms once a year. (Don’t worry, bears don’t actually eat it.) Every five to 10 years, you can even spot a super bloom, which Cassell says is honestly jaw-dropping.

For the ultimate hike in the park, Cassell suggests the Dawson-Pitamakan Trail. It’s 17 miles with 3,000 feet of elevation gain, and starts in the Two Medicine Valley. You’ll climb up to the Continental Divide, where you can see right into the heart of the park, filled with those amazing wildflowers. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can do it as a day hike. Cassell recommends spending the night before or after in the quiet area of Two Medicine Valley Campground, available first-come, first-serve.