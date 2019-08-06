6. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming) Get More Info

If biking brings out your best side, book this trip ASAP, says Cassell. While you might hit some traffic, you can bypass it on a two-wheeler by riding from the town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, all the way up to the park—close to Jackson Lake Lodge. At the lodge, eat, sleep (in cottages or hotel rooms), swim, fish, and more—all with epic views of the mountain range.

Cassell says the top spot to watch the sunset is on the outdoor terrace of the Blue Heron restaurant at the Lodge. “Looking across Jackson Lake with the view of the Grand and Mount Moran, watching the sunset is pretty magical,” she says, especially if you have a cocktail in hand.

If you prefer your own two feet to make your journey over the Tetons, Lomax suggests the Teton Crest Trail for backpacking. “The shortest route goes from Granite Canyon to Cascade Canyon, but the full route starts on trails in Caribou-Targhee National Forest and finishes by crossing Paintbrush Divide inside the park,” she says. Just beware, “if you go before August, you’ll need an ice axe and you’ll need to know how to use it,” Lomax warns.