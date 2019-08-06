7. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California) Get More Info

While Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee (another option to add to your bucket list) gets about 11 million visitors each year, Lassen reaches about 500,000. But that’s not because it skimps out on amazing views or adventure—people just don’t know how great it is… yet. Heather Gyselman, program manager with REI Adventures adventure travel team, says to go in summer when the temperatures hover in the low-80s and mid-70s (so basically perfect). At 8,000 feet, you get some pretty unique options for terrain and views in Lassen.

For one, there’s Cinder Cone, a volcano that features geothermal landscapes called Fantastic Lava Cones and Painted Dunes. You can also climb to Lassen Peak, a 2.5-mile trek, where you’ll spot craters and blue lakes.