One of the best ways to visit a national park is with few people around so you can take in the sights, smells, and sounds with little distraction. And surprisingly, you’ll find few crowds in North Cascades National Park, especially compared to bigger names in the state—like Olympic and Mount Rainier. This park’s nickname is the “American Alps,” so it’s certainly a sweet spot to choose, says Ensor.

With a lake on both sides of the park, you get astounding aqua views. Try a multiday backpacking trip or go for the 4.2-mile round-trip trek on Pyramid Lake Trail, which will take you to the water of the same name. You can camp in many areas, opting to sleep in your car, boat, bike, or tent. Check out the details here.