9. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks (California)

You can do a pretty technical climb when you visit Sequoia National Park, home to the highest peak in the lower 48 states: Mount Whitney. Lomax suggests going sometime in July through September and opting for a start at Lone Pine, east of the Sierras. “You can climb to the 14,494-foot summit without technical climbing skills—just be in the best hiking condition of your life,” she says. You can make this a day hike, too, but you’ll gain 6,000 feet, so you do need time to adjust to the altitude. Lomax says most trekkers will take two to three days to backpack it instead. No matter what way you choose, you’ll get some badass bragging rights when you reach the top. You need a permit (won via lottery) to make the Mount Whitney journey, and that starts in February, so plan ahead.

If you want to extend your stay and check off another park in the area, Kronen suggests hitting up Kings Canyon, right next to Sequoia. With a river canyon that runs a mile deep, you’ll see beautiful granite peaks and alpine lakes. The Rae Lakes Loop is the most iconic backpacker route, says Kronen. It offers a little challenge to your trek—covering nearly 42 miles and reaching nearly 12,000 feet—that makes the views even more worthwhile.