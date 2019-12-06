1. Perth, Western Australia

Once cloaked by a mining boom, the world’s most isolated capital steps out of the shadow—and sparkles like an Argyle diamond.

“There’s no way around it: Flying to Perth takes a while. After first crossing the Pacific to Sydney or Melbourne, you then need another 5 hours to get across the continent to Western Australia’s capital. But trust me on this: There is some hard-earned glory to be found in and around Perth. A collection of stunning and restful hotels helps you recover from jetlag, like QT Perth, The Adnate Art Series Hotel, and COMO The Treasury. You’ve got some of the world’s best beaches in every direction, as well as top-tier wine regions in your backyard: Swan Valley, or the storied Margaret River region (a three-hour drive away). Spend a day hiking Rottnest Island—where whale watching and smiling quokka selfies are abundant—and balance your visit with a long afternoon in Fremantle (call it ‘Freo’). You’ll need no convincing that Perth has arrived. If you want to use it as an anchor city for travels around the massive Western Australia, you can do that as well; it’s a playground for outdoor enthusiasts, and covers one third of the country.” — Adam Hurly

