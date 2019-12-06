2. Perugia, Italy

Perugia offers all the charm but far fewer crowds than neighboring Tuscan and Umbrian hot spots.

Piazza culture? Si. Gorgeous medieval streets and alleys? Si. Insane food? Oh man, si. While I made a point of eating my way through Perugia—there is an overabundance of excellent restaurants—my last dinner during my 10-day stay was my favorite: a cozy restaurant called Ristorante Dal Mi’ Cocco, in the university district, where the thoroughly quaffable house wine was 5 EUR, and the set menu was whatever the kitchen was making that day. Perugia also makes a great base from which to explore Umbria. Lastly, if pasta won’t sway you, maybe the Eurochocolate Festival each October will. — Krystin Arneson

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!