3. Greenville, SC

A bevy of young upstarts makes this one of America’s most livable and visitable cities.

Charleston, Asheville, Nashville, and Atlanta have all enjoyed time in the spotlight in recent years with the arrival of cool new hotels and restaurants, shops owned by local artisans, and access to nature. Greenville, South Carolina, is poised to become the South’s next ‘it’ city thanks to a number of new additions that are slated to arrive in 2020: the new $40 million, 60-acre Unity Park; two new mixed-use spaces, Poe West and Holland Park; and four new craft breweries that are scheduled to join the city’s existing 10 breweries in 2020 (the city was recently named the seventh-best city in the country for craft beer). Four old textile mills in the city are currently being renovated and will become mixed-use developments with retail, parks, public art, and more. — Lindsay Lambert Day

