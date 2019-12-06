4. Hong Kong

Amidst political turmoil, the harbor and city lights of Hong Kong shine bright.

“It’s not the right time to scream ‘Visit Hong Kong!’ given the political turmoil the region is experiencing. That said, Hong Kong is every bit as safe and bustling as usual; you’ve just got to stay tuned in on the news before and when you go. When things like this happen—or when natural disasters strike—it’s our responsibility as tourists to assess whether or not we can responsibly visit these places. Will our presence hinder the more important efforts of local citizens? And, is tourism a big industry in that destination, in that it’s beneficial and structurally designed for the region to receive visitors? For Hong Kong, the doors to guests are wide open. So please keep it on your list: Hong Kong is a food-lover’s and sartorialist’s heaven, a gold standard in hospitality, and a stunner in both bright lights and breathtaking views. It’s also a gateway to much of east Asia, plus a convenient and well-networked stopover from southeast Asia.” — Adam Hurly

